Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Yext worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 29,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,224,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 695,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,733. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

