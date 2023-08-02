Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight Trading Down 11.8 %

ALIT stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

