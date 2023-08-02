Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $168.39. 884,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,639. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

