Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,707,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $779 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

