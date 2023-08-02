Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 18.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Similarweb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMWB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 239.40%. Analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

