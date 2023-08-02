Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 3,625,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,418. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

