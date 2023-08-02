Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 68 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.50. 544,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.27.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

