Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,390. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

