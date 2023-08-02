Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 40.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned 2.56% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $64,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,769 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

