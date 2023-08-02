Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 2,253 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

NXP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,571. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.