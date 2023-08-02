Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.82 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.51 or 0.00032031 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $132.78 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00101521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,966,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

