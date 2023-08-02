Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of Hongkong Land stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading on Wednesday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.