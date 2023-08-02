Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of Hongkong Land stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading on Wednesday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.