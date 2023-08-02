Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.37. 1,140,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

