Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.29. 1,089,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.13.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

