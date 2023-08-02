Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Honest has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,747 shares of company stock valued at $130,789. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honest by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Honest by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

