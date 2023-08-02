Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,190 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.27% of Hologic worth $53,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

