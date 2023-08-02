Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

