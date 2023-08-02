HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 533,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,703. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 1,142,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,467,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

