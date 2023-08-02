High Country Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCBC remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

