High Country Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCBC remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.
About High Country Bancorp
