Hexcel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

