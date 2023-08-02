Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 308,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.