Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 27,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on HSII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.