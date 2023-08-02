Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 27,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
