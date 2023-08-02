Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

