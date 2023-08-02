Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.50. Heartland Express shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 90,541 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 19,667 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $294,808.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,244.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 19,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $294,808.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,244.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 22,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $337,794.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,825 shares of company stock worth $1,801,226 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 151,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.