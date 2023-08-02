Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
