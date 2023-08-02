Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

