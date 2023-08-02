Head to Head Analysis: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management -57.22% 17.47% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Annaly Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 8.93 -$590.05 million N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management -$1.66 billion -5.91 $1.73 billion ($4.18) -4.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Annaly Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

51.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 2 1 0 2.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hammerson currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,441.48%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Hammerson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hammerson is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Hammerson on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

