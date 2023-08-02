HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

