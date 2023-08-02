Haverty Furniture Companies’ (HVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE:HVT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 190,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,554. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.