Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

