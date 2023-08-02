Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.60 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,476. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

