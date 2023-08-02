Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,050. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,630,444. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 42.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

