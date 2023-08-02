Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. 331,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

