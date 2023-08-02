Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 382,228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.0 %

GWRE opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software



Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

