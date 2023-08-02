Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Groupon Trading Down 2.7 %
GRPN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 878,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,404. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
