Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Trading Down 2.7 %

GRPN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 878,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,404. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.