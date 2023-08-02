Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889,795 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

