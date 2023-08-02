Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock remained flat at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 179,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

