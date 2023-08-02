Grin (GRIN) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $363,729.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00308407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00803385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00541542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00061851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00127538 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

