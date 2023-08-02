Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 28943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

