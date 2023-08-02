Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

