Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Great Ajax stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
