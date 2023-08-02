Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $875.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.