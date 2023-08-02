Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

GPK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 5,315,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,129. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

