GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.8 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. GrainCorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
About GrainCorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.