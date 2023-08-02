GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.8 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. GrainCorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

