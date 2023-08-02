Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY23 guidance at $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GMED opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after purchasing an additional 498,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 283,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

