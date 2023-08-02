GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GFS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 274,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

