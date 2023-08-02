Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

GPN traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. 5,193,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,838. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 54,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,801,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.6% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

