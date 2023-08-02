Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $123.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Global Payments Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

