Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

