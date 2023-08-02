Glassman Wealth Services Sells 353 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 175,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,801. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

