Glassman Wealth Services Sells 198 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,268. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

