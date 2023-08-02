Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,764 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.20. 83,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

